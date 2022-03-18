Nigeria: Lagos Man Allegedly Defrauds 2 Brothers N2.3m After 'Visa to Dubai' Promise to Play Football

18 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police on Friday arraigned a 49-year-old man, Rasheed Sule, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates' Court in Lagos, over alleged N3.5 million visa fraud.

Sule, of no fixed residential address, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec.17, 2021, at about 3:00p.m at Ajara-Badagry area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said that the defendant obtained the sum of N2,321,000 from the complainants, Hassan Zhekwo and Momoh Zhekwo, two brothers, under the pretence of getting traveling documents for them to travel to Dubai to play football.

The prosecutor said the defendant failed to fulfill this promise.

He said the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

Okuoimose said the offences contravened Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Section 287 stipulates three years' jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadaunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said the sureties must reside within the court's jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until April 14, for mention.

NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X