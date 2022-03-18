Ghana: G-Money Promotion Winners Rewarded

GCB Bank Plc has rewarded 56 individuals in its third monthly draw for their patronage and loyalty to the G-Money's "Win like a Gee" promotion.

The winners comprising 14 G-Money agents and 42 customers drawn from all over Ghana, were rewarded with TV sets, refrigerators, blenders, microwaves, smartphones and laptops for accumulating the highest number of points for G-Money transactions conducted throughout the month of January 2022.

G-Money is a telecommunication agnostic service that allows customers to sign up and perform all mobile money transactions irrespective of their mobile network.

Its affiliation with GCB Bank allows customers to enjoy better financial products and the safety and security of saving at a bank.

The mobile money platform is known for its services such as cash-in, cash-out, deposits, P2P transfer, airtime top-up, merchant payment, group services, voucher generation, ATM card-less withdrawal and GHQR code payments services among others.

Speaking at the ceremony to reward the customers, the Head of Mobile Financial Services at GCB Bank, Carl Ashie, re-iterated GCB Bank's commitment to the provision of convenience to G money's customers and agents without compromising safety.

"As operators in the mobile money space we are aware of security and convenience as a top most concern of many individuals. As a bank on whose firm footing the G-Money platform operates, we would like to assure our agents and customers of the top-notch security of the G-Money platform as well as our dedication to innovation to enable us to provide you with the convenience you deserve," he said.

He entreated the entire citizenry to register and perform transactions on G-Money to make them eligible to win prizes in the coming months.

Benjamin Acquah, one of the winners who was excited lauded GCB Bank Plc for the G-Money product and the promotion.

"Our financial space is blessed with a host of mobile money platforms but G-Money has always been my go to for all mobile financial transactions because of the convenience and security it offers me. I use it to pay my bills, send and receive money, among others and I have never experienced any challenges."

Since its inception in November 2021, G-Money's 'Win Like a Gee' Promotion has rewarded 160 customers and agents in its monthly draws.

Running till the end of March this year, the promotion would provide a customer and agent each with the most accumulated points the chance to win a brand new car in the grand finale.