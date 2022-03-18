South Africa: Over 1,000 New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed in SA

South Africa has recorded 1 682 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 700 484.

The Department of Health said this increase represents a 5.8% positivity rate.

"Sixty two deaths have been reported bringing the total to 99 829 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 585 603 with a recovery rate of 96.9%," the department said in a statement.

A total of 23 514 233 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors - these include 12 777 020 tests conducted in the private sector and 10 737 213 in the public sector.

The country has also administered 32 903 329 vaccines, with 78 671 administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 18 197 Johnson and Johnson and 60 474 Pfizer vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.