South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Construction of Tulbagh Bulk Water Supply

press release

Today,17 March 2022, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) Western Cape Provincial Head observed progress on the Tulbagh Bulk Water Supply construction site in Tulbagh. The Tulbagh Bulk Water Supply is intended to augment water supply for Witzenberg Local Municipality and was funded through DWS' Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG).

Phase 1 of the project entails the construction of a dam. Upon completion, the dam will yield 1.2 megalitres of water. The last phase of the project, which involves the construction of the rising main and pump station, is scheduled for completion in June 2023

Ms Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa DWS Western Cape Provincial Head states that the department is happy with the progress made on the construction site. "As of today, phase 1 progress is seating at 40% which is great. The project is on time, on budget and approved specification", says Bila-Mupariwa. Bila-Mupariwa further commended the teams involved in the construction and this includes Witzenberg Local Municipality officials, DWS officials and the developer.

David Nasson, Municipal Manager for Witzenberg Local Municipality, made remarks during the site visit and said that he is excited to see this project become a reality. "The project is on time, and we are seeing value for money", Nasson said.

Once the entire project is completed, it will enable the development of low-cost housing development Furthermore, the project will improve water security within the region. The project is also creating much-needed jobs during the construction phase, creating the desired socio-economic benefits.

The Witzenberg Local Municipality experienced serious water problems during the 2004/5 drought period, specifically in the town of Tulbagh. Bila-Mupariwa says "the Climate Change has made us aware that these occurrences are seasonal, so we must explore other alternate water sources, such as recycled water and groundwater. By doing so, we can reduce heavy reliance on surface water".