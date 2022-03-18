South Africa: Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu - High-Level Side Event

press release

Statement by Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment of South Africa, Ms M Sotyu, during high-level side event "Women's leadership in mitigating the impact of climate change and building a peaceful and sustainable climate-resilient Africa"

Let me thank Her Excellency, Ms. Bineta Diop, AU Special Envoy on Women, Peace, and Security, African Women Learders' Network co-convener for affording us space to discuss these important issues of women leadership in the fight against climate change.

Excellencies,

This event comes at an opportune moment, shortly after the Working Group 2 of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change pointed out that our continent, the African continent, is already experiencing widespread loss and damage as a result of human-induced climate change.

We have seen the impacts of Covid-19 on the South African and global economy these past few years, especially job losses and impacts on households. Unemployment, poverty, inequality and addressing gender-based violence remain our most pressing issues as we fight climate change.

Excellencies,

I am pleased to say that South Africa like many other countries has shown global leadership in our inclusive approach to a just transition that align with issues of women empowerment. It is in this context - as well as through the opportunity to create new, sustainable jobs in South Africa - that 'green recovery' formed a key part of our COVID-19 Economic Recovery and Reconstruction plan.

Excellencies,

The complexity of the challenge of climate change and its wide-ranging impacts across societies, also demands a response that fully incorporates women's unique and invaluable perspectives on how to address climate change at the level of policy, in both its development and implementation.

We believe that it is critical that women's voices find greater expression in our policy frameworks and approaches on this issue.

Excellencies,

Allow me to share some of the success stories from my country South Africa, that women have seized regarding the adaptation and mitigation measures that are key for their survival and prosperity:

The Community Adaptation Small Grants Facility project that was worth USD 2 442 682 supported 12 grant recipients. Ten out of the twelve grant recipients had women in their management structures, and this created over 9 000 jobs. The initiative, which was funded by the Adaptation Fund, has concluded with the development of a 'Blueprint' for the establishment of a 'Locally Led Adaptation Grant Facility' in South Africa. This is nothing but a clear example of women leadership that champion the slogan of nothing about us without us.

Women benefited from the Expanded Public Works Programme that created over 194 000 jobs.

Women are also leading on biodiversity conservation programmes that are crucial for species adaptation.

Women have also entered new sectors and new economy. We continue to see job creation by women in the waste management sector and the ocean economy space through the Operation Phakisa Ocean Economy programme.

In agriculture, where impacts are already being felt from climate change, we will need to adopt new climate adaptive practices and technologies and invest in more resilient infrastructure to protect existing jobs.

Excellencies,

As we have said before, MORE STILL needs to be done. For example, the Africa Union's Agenda 2063 calls for the allocation of at least 25 per cent of public procurement to be for women-owned businesses, yet women owned-businesses are given less than 1% of procurement.

As was said by my President before, our view is that in order to change the current situation, we have to do the following:

Ensure the adoption of preferential public procurement legislation to advantage women-owned businesses, and for the establishment of preferential trade and customs regimes for women.

Ensure 50% representation of women in decision making structures in governments, parliaments, and other sectors.

All African countries should adopt the AU Convention on Violence Against Women as a priority, and for Member States to ratify international protocols that outlaw gender discrimination.

We must ensure that there is accountability to global gender commitments.

Finally, as I conclude chairperson, we are once more grateful to the African Women Leaders Network for shining a light on the critical role that women and girls, as one half of humanity, must play in addressing climate change's existential threat to humanity.

As we move towards COP27 later in the year, we are optimistic that efforts such as the one of today will continue to cement in place a gender-focused approach to these issues, that places women and girls at the center of our efforts.

I thank you.