Zimbabwe: Kadewere's Lyon Ease Into Europa League Quarter-Finals

18 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

European football nights are set to continue for Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere after his French Ligue 1 football side Olympique Lyon progressed to the quarter-finals of the Europa League last night.

Kadewere played the last 25 minutes when Lyon were held 1-1 by visiting Portuguese outfit Porto.

The French side still held on to win the captivating tie 2-1 on aggregate and reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League for a third time.

They doubled their aggregate advantage 13 minutes in when Moussa Dembele beat the offside trap to slide home the opener last night.

Porto levelled on the night thanks to a wonderful volley from Pepe - a first goal in UEFA club competition for the Brazilian.

Kadewere, who has made five appearances in the competition this season, was introduced in the 65th minute, replacing goal scorer, Dembele.

The Zimbabwean is still to open his European account, having featured 198 minutes in total since making his Europa debut against Danish side Brondby IF in September last year.

Lyon joined giants Barcelona in the last eight along with RB Leipzig, Rangers, Sporting Braga, Atalanta, West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt. The quarter-final draw will be conducted this Friday afternoon.

