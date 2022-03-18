Ghana: Black Stars' Return to Kumasi a Good Omen - Anim Addo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Committee (ExCo) member, Mr. Samuel Anim Addo says the successful change of venue for the World Cup qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and Super Eagles of Nigeria is a good omen.

Ghana was originally scheduled to play their Nigeria counterparts at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium until a parade at the venue rendered it unplayable.

That led to a protest from the Nigerians to CAF over the quality of the Cape Coast Stadium which was subsequently disapproved.

But CAF approved Ghana's alternative venue, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, after it applied for a special license to be inspected.

Mr Anim Addo described the return to Baba Yara Stadium as a blessing in disguise because it ignites fond memories about past FIFAWorld Cup qualifiers held there.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Mr Anim Addo, who doubles as Board Chairman of Okwawu United Football Club, saidthe return to Baba Yara Stadium suddenly brings to mind a similar tie against the Pharoahs ofEgyptwhich Ghana won 6-1 on the road to Brazil 2014.

"Matches against Nigeria are always tough and this will be no exception. We are ready for this battle with our neighbouring brothers. In Kumasi, I hope we replicate the performance against the Egyptians. I believe that history will repeat itself. It is surely a good omen for Ghana."

The GFA EXCO member said the game would give Kumasi fans the chance to be part of the'Bring Back the Love'campaign in a special way to garner support for the Black Stars.

According to him, fans in and around Kumasi must all throng the venue to support the team's bid to make an appearance to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"We'll need the fans to be present in their numbers. They must create some buzz; the fans must declare Kumasi a 'no flying zone' for the Super Eagles. They must feel very uncomfortable on the matchday with the support from the fans," he said.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are set to arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday for the huge 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, according to a Ghanasoccernet report.

According to the report, the team will have a full house on Monday with the players, technical team and management members all present before enplaning to the Ashanti regional capital for the first leg encounter.

Head Coach Otto Addo and Technical Advisor Chris Hughton who are both outside the country are expected to arrive this weekend to commence preparations.

The team will train for three days in Kumasi before the match.

Ghana has kept preparations for the tie on low profilewith fans hoping the Black Stars will pass this stage to the World Cup.