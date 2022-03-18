Ghana: 'Use Appropriate Technology to Assess Groundwater for Multiple Use'

The Director, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) -Water Research Institute (WRI), Prof Mike Y. Osei-Atweneboana, has called for the use of adequate knowledge, relevant information and appropriate technology in assessing groundwater for multiple use

Prof. Osei-Atweneboana explained that it was sometimes challenging to assess groundwater as it would require digging down to about 100 or more feet to access water from the ground.

He said this yesterday at the training workshop for groundwater drilling companies which was jointly organised by the Water Resource Commission, CSIR-Water Research Institute and the International Management Institute.

The training was on the theme "exploring groundwater resources for multiple uses in Ghana."

At the end of the training, participants would be equipped with opportunities, tools and resources to enhance sustainable exploration of groundwater for multiple uses in Ghana.

According to the Director of CSRI-WRI, water was critical component of human life, adding that the quality of the water was equally important to enhance the wellbeing of consumers.

He said though drillers of water were conversant with their work, it was necessary to upgrade their knowledge because "technologies and knowledge keep changing which is needed to enhance our efficiency as drillers and drilling companies."

He said for most of the areas on the southern part of the country, there were a lot of river systems that were interconnected to provide water, but unlike the north, where there could be about eight months of dry-season where water availability was the main challenge.

"I believe we need the right information to make sure that the waters that are invisible in the northern part of the country where they can go through about seven or eight months of dryness of water, we will bring them out with all the technologies so that there will be enough water for food, human and agriculture," he added.

West Africa Representative at the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), Dr Olufunke Cofie, said groundwater could be used for agriculture and industrial purposes as well as generative livelihoods.

She said her outfit proffered solutions and evidences from water users and planners to explore all forms of water for sustainable use, so that no one was left behind.