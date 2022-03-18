Ghana: King Faisal, Berekum Chelsea Match Postponed

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) match between King Faisal and Berekum Chelsea, originally scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, has been postponed after the GFA confirmed that the ground will host the first leg of the World Cup play-off tie between Ghana and Nigeria.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday granted Ghana a one-match permit to use the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the upcoming 2022 World Cup playoff first leg against Nigeria.

Ghana had been set to host the Nigerians at the Cape Coast Stadium but the away side complained about the state of the facility, prompting CAF to move the match from that ground.

The hosts offered to move the game to Kumasi and after a visit by a CAF Licensing Inspector, the venue was approved for the game on March 25.

The Week 21 GPL match will now be played on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 3pm.

Chelsea and Faisal are currently level on 29 points with the former only ahead on goal difference.