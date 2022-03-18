Ghana: Free Stadium Entry for Women, Sun

18 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Accra Sports stadium will this weekend, host two matches on Sunday.

Ghana's Black Maidens will take on their Senegalese counterparts in the second leg of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup first round qualifier at 3 pm.

The second game will see Hearts of Oak lock horns with AshantiGold SC at 6:30pm.

According to an FA statement, tickets sold for the match involving the Black Maidens will be used for the match week 21 fixture between Hearts and Ashanti Gold SC.

The statement said Popular Stand tickets will be sold for GH¢ 20, Centre Line - GH¢ 30 with VIP and VVIP tickets are pegged at GH¢ 50 and GH¢ 100, respectively.

Female supporters who wish to be at the stadium to support the Black Maidens should use the Conference Centre gate for free entry.

The Black Maidens are looking to book a ticket to the seventh edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to be staged in India in October 2022.

