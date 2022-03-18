Ghana: GA North SDA Celebrates Women's Day

The celebration dubbed, "Women for Christ raise Him up", was to empower the women in the church that they have responsibilities and should strengthen themselves and work selflessly for God to spread the gospel and save lives.

Dr Felicia Owusu-Ansah, the Women Ministry Director of the Accra City Conference of SDA and preacher of the occasion said the Women's Ministry was established to use their various talents to work in the service of God.

As part of their activities, she said they provide spiritual growth for women; do outreach services such as charity for the poor and needy, and the wellbeing of the women in the church.

She said women like engaging in a lot of things, which was not good for their personal and spiritual relationship with God and others.

"Women are not easily to forgive their husbands and neighbours because of misunderstanding or things that may not go their way and they keep adding up which does not make them healthy.

"The Bible says that if you harbour in bitterness, you cannot make it to heaven so women should change their attitude", Dr Felicia said.

"Remember that the Bible says we are fighting with principalities, evil spirits; so it is the evil spirit that wants to fight you that uses the person against you.

"You should not look at the person that is fighting you, change the battleground and fight the spirit that is against you," she said.

She also added that women should focus on Christ Jesus and learn to forgive others no matter what the situation.

Mrs Stella Anohia, Ofankor District Women Ministry Coordinator of the Seventh Day Adventist Church at the Asofan SDA Church charged the men and women to do well as their basic duty.

"It is our responsibility as men and women to do good to our neighbours and ourselves, therefore, we're using this opportunity to raise fund and support our church building.

I also charge everyone here to learn the examples of Christ Jesus and change lives whether of a church member or not. It is in giving you receive," she said.

Attendance at the women's day celebration were 10 churches with women ministries in the Ofankor District of SDA such as Ofankor, Tantra Hill, Christ Our Hope, Oduman and Roman hill.