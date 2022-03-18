South Africa: Penne and Ink - What's Tatt All About?

18 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lin Sampson

Chefs almost to a person carry tattoos, often of food. Instead of carrying a plate of salad, they carry a tattoo of it on an arm.

I see them everywhere, these inked silhouettes with the fashion sense of Albanian pimps, bold images, fading into squiggles and blobs, on faces, on inner thighs, on lips; signs of the grubby and heartless paint of the tattoo trade, many modern tattoos have a texture that is touchy/feely. Bleeding fangs, a brontosaurus bite, some look almost Edwardian.

Why are so many top chefs tattooed? In Greece I visited a restaurant where a chef was so heavily tattooed they added a texture to his arm, like cheesecake or lasagne, on his left arm he had an entire tattoo sleeve of raw food and veg, a couple of fish, a lemon, garlic, red bell peppers and even an artichoke. It was as if he was carrying an entire salad on his arm.

I bet there is not a pastry chef in New York without a tattoo.

Leon Borja, a Brazilian chef at Hawksmoor (named after Nicholas Hawksmoor, an undervalued 16th century architect), one of my favourite restaurants in London, has a raw piece of meat tattooed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

