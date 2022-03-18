Liberia: Michael Lusk Brings Vanguard Evangelism to Liberia

By: Ramsey N. Singbeh, Jr

The founder of the Vanguard Evangelistic Ministry based in the United States of America, Evangelist Michael Lusk is currently in Liberia for a week-long conference and outdoors crusade.

Evangelist Lusk arrived in Liberia on Sunday, March 13, 2022, is collaborating with the "Body of Christ" in Weala, District#5, Margibi County. The Body of Christ is headed by Pastor Tamba Christian Sessay of the City of Truth Bethel World Outreach Church, who represents the Vanguard Evangelism in Weala.

Evangelist Lusk who has been to about 20 countries across the world, winning souls for the kingdom of God, is currently teaching, praying and preaching the gospel in Weala since his arrival here.

At least three persons received healing on the first night of the crusade hosted at the Old Trafford Sports Pitch along German Camp Road in Weala attended by approximately 2000 people.

The program began with an all-believers training, followed by an all evangelists training during the morning hours and then the crusade comes up at 5: 00 pm daily.

Speaking to this paper at the Free Pentecostal Church in Weala on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Evangelist Lusk said his mission is to win souls onto Christ for the Kingdom of God.

He urged beneficiaries of the trainings to go back to win more souls and do what is right with God.

According to him, he got the Vanguard Evangelistic Ministry extended to Liberia through Apostle Axe Freeman, who is also director of the ministry here.

He certificated Apostle Freeman, confirming his position and distributed about 30 pieces of Public Address system among evangelists from various churches.

Participants of the conference are from Margibi, Bong and Montserrado counties respectively, including pastors and church workers.