Liberia: U.S. Ambassador Presents Historic Photos to Liberia

18 March 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

The U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Michael McCarthy, has turned over several historic photographs that were taken at Firestone after the Second World War to the Government of Liberia.

Ambassador McCarthy made the presentation of photographs to the National Museum on Broad Street in Monrovia Thursday, March 17, 2022, in a ceremony held at the United States Embassy here.

He says the partnership between Liberia and the United States is very strong and continues to this day.

The U.S. Envoy notes that the photographs represent and reflect the "special bond" that both countries share.

According to him, they are pictures of Liberian leaders and way of life from half a century ago.

"We are very proud of the special relationship between our two countries", he adds.

In response, Liberia's Information Minister Ledggerhood J. Rennie says the "photos go a long way in telling the history of Liberia."

He expresses profound appreciation to the American government for the presentation, which he says coincides with the celebration of the country's bicentennial anniversary.

In conclusion, Minister Rennie notes that "Good friends are good friends. Sometimes they do have their differences. But Liberia and the U.S remain strong in their relationship" that started over 200 years ago with the arrival of free slaves.

