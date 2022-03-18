Liberia: Coach Butler Lines Up 23 Players for Turkey Friendlies

Liberia: National Team Head Coach Peter Butler, has called up 23 players for three friendlies in Antalya, Turkey.

Italy-based Mohamed Cherif Diallo and local-based players Junior Yeanay, Allenton Sembeh, Frank Allison, Emmanuel Reyah, Divine Roosevelt Teah and Prince Zawoh will be hoping to make their debuts.

Teah was an unused substitute when Liberia lost 2-0 to Egypt in an international friendly at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on 30 September 2021.

There is a return for United States-based Joel Johnson and England-based Mohammed Sangare, who were injured on international and club duties.

Defender Johnson last featured for Liberia in a 1-0 defeat to Sierra Leone in the first round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown on 8 September 2019.

Sangare last appeared for Liberia in a 1-0 defeat to Chad in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Stade Omnisports Idriss Mahamat Ouya in N'Djamena on 13 October 2019.

Liberia will take on Benin on 24 March, Sierra Leone on 27 March and Burundi on 29 March, respectively.

Goalkeepers: Allenton Sembeh (Bea Mountain), Junior Yeanay (Nimba Kwado) and Derrick Julu (Watanga FC)

Midfielders: Abrahim Mohammed Soumaoro (PAEEK FC, Cyprus), Moussa Sanoh (Mioveni, Romania), Seth Kanteh Hellberg (IK Brage, Sweden), Oscar Murphy Dorley (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Allen Njie (FC Aarau, Switzerland), Mohammed Sangare (Newcastle United under-23, England) and Frank Allison (Freeport FC)

Forwards: Justin Paul Salmon (Degerfors IF, Sweden), Mohamed Cherif Diallo (Derthona, Italy), Kpah Sherman (Terengganu, Malaysia), Peter Wilson (Olympiakos Nicosia, Cyprus), Ayouba Kosiah (NAC Breda, Netherlands), Divine Roosevelt Teah (Nimba FC) and Prince Zawoh (Nimba United). Editing by Jonathan Browne