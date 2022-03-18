Liberia: Friends of Liberia Constructs Modern Rice Processing Factory

Construction works on a Modern Rice Processing Factory in Gbartala, Bong County, valued over Seventy-Five Thousand United States Dollars (US$75, 00O), by the American-based international humanitarian group, Friends of Liberia-Food and Water project is expected to be completed and dedicated within four months.

Friends of Liberia, formerly "Gospel Train International" or GTI has also constructed and dedicated 39 Modern Wells with Hand Pumps, valued more than Seventy Thousand United States Dollars since 2021 and up to present in Margibi, Bong, Nimba, Lofa, and Gbarpolu counties. Under this period, and still serving as GTI, now with the new name, Friends of Liberia-Food and Water Project also distributed thousands of Seed Rice and Farming equipment to mainly hundreds of farmers in the above-named counties.

Speaking in an interview, Thursday via mobile phone from America, the Vice President of Friends of Liberia-Food and Water Project, Mr. George Wissing said when completed and dedicated the Rice Processing Factory will serve the needs of more than 100, 000 less fortunate and destitute Liberians mainly, in the Central and Western Regions of Liberia.

Mr. Wissing, named by Liberians, AKA "Mr. Clean Water" pays tribute to his wife, Mrs. Wissing and others for their financial support leading to the construction of the rice factory in Liberia.

"Mr. Clean Water," said when dedicated the rice processing factory in central Liberia will employ many Liberians and that hundreds of farmer's in the regions will also benefit by carrying their rice for processing. "It is my prayer that proceeds received by the farmers from the sale of their rice will help to improve their lives and lift them out of abject poverty", Mr. George told this interview.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Agribusiness Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Vice President for Friends of Liberia-Food and Water Project said, authorities of Friends of Liberia are currently studying the many requests coming out of Southeastern Liberia, Sinoe, Grand Kru, River Gee, Grand Gedeh, and Maryland and said plans were underway for the project to be extended into Southeastern Liberia. The Vice President of Friends of Liberia-Food and Water Project is quoted as saying, "the more funds we get from kind friends and donors, the more Liberians will benefit from the project". Mr. Clean Water said serious plans are underway for Friends of Liberia-Food and Water to construct and dedicate 50 Modern Wells with Hand Pumps every year throughout Liberia.

Mr. George speaking on behalf of one of the Chief financiers, his wife, Mrs. George, said they were glad after four years of interactions to be associated with the Chief Executive Officer of the Gospel Train International, now Friends of Liberia-Food and Water Project, the Methodist Reverend Oliver Adams, a Liberia, because of his commitment, dedication and vision to help lift thousands of less fortunate and destitute Liberians out of poverty.

Friends of Liberia-Food and Water project is currently providing employees of the factory and the well project with worthy monthly salaries and daily meals as a way of also improving the economy of Liberia.