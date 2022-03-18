South Africa: Our Democracy and Civic Values Are Under Attack - the Fightback Starts in the Classroom

analysis

Faced with rising authoritarianism and populism, school-based democracy and human rights education is a proven way to enhance citizen engagement with political processes and improve the quality of citizenship in general.

The right to education is guaranteed by Section 29 of the South African Constitution. Given South Africa's history of racialised inequality in education, campaigns and court challenges to advance the right to education have focused mainly on the interests of individual rights holders to gain access to a decent school or tertiary facility, or the essentials for learning such as textbooks.

The role of human rights education has been missing from the discourse on the right to education.

The need for a specific focus on human rights education is clearly stated in the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, which says (with our own emphasis):

Education shall be directed to the full development of the human personality and to the strengthening of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. It shall promote understanding, tolerance and friendship among all nations, racial or religious groups, and shall further the activities of the United Nations for the maintenance of peace.

The first goal is to enable an individual to reach her or his...