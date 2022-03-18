South Africa: New Code of Practice for Covid-19 Vaccination in the Workplace Set to Come Into Effect

analysis

The new rules will replace current coronavirus directions when the National State of Disaster lapses.

The recently gazetted "code of practice" for managing exposure to Covid in the workplace requires workers to disclose their vaccination status and produce a certificate if they are asked to do so. Every employee has to comply with the risk assessment plan.

This is in order for employers to conduct a proper assessment of the risk of exposure and control measures required to limit infection, transmission and mitigate the risk of serious illness or death.

The new code limits the legal grounds that people can use to refuse to be vaccinated, and it gives clearer guidelines for workers who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Legitimate medical exemptions are extremely rare and the code gives the employer the right to request a confirmatory medical certificate from a medical professional of its choosing.

The code specifically allows for mandatory vaccination in the workplace.

The new code, published by Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, after consultation with the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), will come into effect when the National State of Disaster (currently extended until April 15, 2022) expires and the existing directions...