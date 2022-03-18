South Africa: Black Beauty - the Story Behind Marmite

analysis

The tar-black paste that we smear on toast has its roots, not in vegetables, but in beef. Even though there's none in it.

Marmite, the indefinable gloop with an indefinable taste. If anything, it tastes of everything. It's as if every ingredient in the world has been put into a big pot and cooked down to make a pulpy Stygian mess that surely must have had the first humans who ever saw it stare into the black void and think: I'm not eating that! Then somebody must have sauntered along with a slice of toast, dipped it in, sighed and swooned, and here we all are, desperate to the point of meltdown to get our Marmite back.

Marmite stands alone in the world of food. When there's none on the shelves, all other products in the vicinity appear diminished. The shelf itself seems insecure, as if it might topple over for the lack of a limb that's gone AWOL.

It's no coincidence that Marmite tastes beefy, even though it is made entirely of vegetable matter. It owes its invention to a German scientist who formulated a way to manufacture beef extracts, which led to the development of the Oxo brand...