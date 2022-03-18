South Africa: Wine-Ding Down Where Madiba Once Walked

18 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Louzel Lombard Steyn

On the very road that once saw our late President Nelson Mandela freed from prison, a new beacon for freedom flourishes. Welcome to the Freedom Weekend Market, just outside Paarl.

What is a perfect day in the Cape Winelands? In summer, it typically starts with an early-morning trot through lush green vineyards sporting plump bunches of soon-to-be wine... a taste of what's to come. Then, the "wine-down" begins. A hearty breakfast with a coffee while the kids and dogs run about. Later on, friends might join in for a glass of wine and snacks while live tunes play in the background... It sounds like a fairy tale, but that's exactly what you'll find at the new Freedom Weekend Market just outside Paarl.

Enter the Freedom Weekend Market just outside Paarl, a beacon to freedom on the road that once saw our late President Nelson Mandela freed from prison. Not in the form of a museum or statue, but rather something much more refreshing - a family market. Here, on the lush lawn overlooking a few blocks of Winelands vineyard, you'll find epicureans enjoying that perfect Winelands moment. Within only a year, it's become Paarl's favourite weekend watering hole.

The relatively...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X