South Africa: Wine-Ding Down Where Madiba Once Walked

On the very road that once saw our late President Nelson Mandela freed from prison, a new beacon for freedom flourishes. Welcome to the Freedom Weekend Market, just outside Paarl.

What is a perfect day in the Cape Winelands? In summer, it typically starts with an early-morning trot through lush green vineyards sporting plump bunches of soon-to-be wine... a taste of what's to come. Then, the "wine-down" begins. A hearty breakfast with a coffee while the kids and dogs run about. Later on, friends might join in for a glass of wine and snacks while live tunes play in the background... It sounds like a fairy tale, but that's exactly what you'll find at the new Freedom Weekend Market just outside Paarl.

Enter the Freedom Weekend Market just outside Paarl, a beacon to freedom on the road that once saw our late President Nelson Mandela freed from prison. Not in the form of a museum or statue, but rather something much more refreshing - a family market. Here, on the lush lawn overlooking a few blocks of Winelands vineyard, you'll find epicureans enjoying that perfect Winelands moment. Within only a year, it's become Paarl's favourite weekend watering hole.

The relatively...