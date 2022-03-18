South Africa: Facing Impeachment, Mkhwebane Gets 10 Days to Convince Ramaphosa to Spare Her From Suspension

analysis

This latest blow to Busisiwe Mkhwebane's controversial tenure follows the resumption of the National Assembly's Section 194 committee's inquiry to impeach her, after the Constitutional Court's judgment last month cleared the way for the process to resume.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whose term has been tumultuous from the get-go, has been notified by President Cyril Ramaphosa of his intention to suspend her from office, 18 months before her non-renewable term is expected to end, in October 2023.

This emerged late on Thursday evening after Mkhwebane received a letter from the President notifying her that the National Assembly had decided to resume its impeachment proceedings against her and that he was considering her suspension.

In a statement on Friday morning, the Presidency said that Ramaphosa had asked Mkhwebane to provide him with reasons -- within 10 working days -- why he should not suspend her in terms of Section 194(3)(a) of the Constitution. Section 194(3)(a) of the Constitution gives the President the power to suspend the Public Protector while the impeachment process is still underway.

The Presidency said it had received confirmation from the National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, that the Section 194 committee would be continuing with Mkhwebane's impeachment proceedings....