South Africa: Western Cape Education Department and Perpetrator Both Liable to Pay Damages for Rape of Pupil

analysis

The learner was sexually assaulted by the then acting head of Vleiplaas Primary School when she was 12.

The office of the Western Cape MEC for Education has been found liable to pay damages to a former school pupil who was sexually assaulted, aged 12, by her acting principal who already had a previous conviction for indecently assaulting a teenager.

His criminal record was never picked up. He lied on forms he submitted for various teaching posts he held. But, Western Cape high court Judge Mark Sher has now ruled that the education department was negligent in not doing proper vetting.

He ruled that the MEC and the perpetrator are jointly liable to pay damages -- still to be determined either at a future trial or by agreement -- to the former pupil.

While the sexual assault occurred ten years ago, Judge Sher said evidence was that the perpetrator, Keith Swanepoel, was still employed as an educator "placing children in his care at continued risk".

"This is unacceptable and a copy of this judgment must be forwarded to the department so that appropriate action can be taken against him.

"It is also unacceptable that he was not prosecuted criminally. He...