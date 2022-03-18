South Africa: The Locust Migrations - Riders On the Sandstorm, Wonder in the Sky

analysis

Sky trains over the Klein Karoo, locusts turning cartwheels on the windscreen. The Karoo is alive with wonder and surprises, even on a normal day, but these were two seminal days in this writer's long life.

It came from the foothills of the Sneeuberg mountains that curve from Aberdeen to Graaff-Reinet. A mighty wind must have careered down the berg and hit the earth hard to churn up such a maelstrom of sand and twigs, now charging towards us across the vastness of the plains of Camdeboo. When I'd first noticed the long, low cloud of dust that seemed to hug the base of the mountains from one horizon in the far west to the other towards Graaff-Reinet in the east, I'd said aloud, "Looks like we're in for one almighty sandstorm, look at that... "

But sand and twigs were never shaped like this. As the otherworldly storm approached us, the particles of sand had shape-shifted, transmogrifying into orange bodies with empty eyes and vapid intent, like brainwashed soldiers on a death mission. The somersaulting twigs had turned into speckled wings and mini-me lobster legs, flying in no formation at all, each individual seemingly charting its own course from...