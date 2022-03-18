South Africa: McCain Sliced Beans, Spar Stir Fry Products Recalled

17 March 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers in possession of certain McCain sliced beans and Spar stir fry products to return them to the point of purchase.

In a statement, Acting Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the supplier informed the Commission of its precautionary recall after small fragments of glass were found in the products.

The products were packaged from July 2021, with best before dates between 2022 and 2023.

"We urge consumers who might have these products not to consume them and to return them to the retailer for a full refund or an exchange. The safety and protection of South African consumers is the mainstay of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA)," Mabuza said.

While the Commission welcomed the precautionary recall by manufactures and suppliers, Mabuza reiterated that regular quality check routines and processes are critical in order to deliver goods or services that will satisfy customers' needs.

"The Commission is monitoring the recall based on its Recall Guidelines and also allowing the supplier to conduct further investigations to detect any further potential risk," Mabuza said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X