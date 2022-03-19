Nigeria: Buhari Returns After London Medical Check-Up

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday night returned to Abuja after spending 12 days in London, the United Kingdom, for for routine medical check-up.

The President arrived at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He was received on arrival by Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Musa Bello,, Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, DIG of Police Hassan Sanusi, Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mr Yusuf Magaji Bichi, and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The president had earlier wanted to embark on the medical trip from Nairobi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in that country, on March 5, but returned to Nigeria on March 4.

While in London, the president was believed to have met with the Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), Mai Mala Buni.

The president, at the end of the London meeting with Buni, called on Governors of the All progressives Congress (APC) to stop further utterances that lead to disunity ahead of the National Convention.

A statement by the President's spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the president made the call via a letter he personally signed, and addressed to Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Bagudu is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum.

NAN reports that the presidential aircraft carrying the president landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7.09 p.m.