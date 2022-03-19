Nigeria: Training Opportunities for Nigerian Journalists Covering Women and Women's Economic Empowerment

Blog

Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) in collaboration with Women in Media, a CSO partner of the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development (PAWED) project is inviting Nigerian Journalists working in the areas women and women economic development (WEE) to enroll in a one- week certificate course in Development Communication for WEE

This opportunity is part of the efforts by the ACSPN and PAWED to test pilot the repositioning and revitalization of university education in Nigeria, through the unbundling Mass Communication by the National Universities Commission (NUC), into several separate degree programmes, thereby, making Mass Communication be a full Faculty.

The unbundling of the programme, which is among the recent major reforms by the Commission, is to meet current demands in university education in line with global development and best practices. This one-week course is designed to test key elements of the Development Communication curriculum with a sub-specialization on WEE.

Twenty-eight journalists will be selected to participate in this pilot course between 29th March to 2nd April 2022 in Abuja.

ACSPN and PAWED will fully fund this course including fees, accommodation, study materials, incidentals, and transportation for all selected participants. Women Journalists are enjoined to apply. Interested and qualified journalists are invited to submit a CV and publications on WEE produced in the past 5 years to opportunities4journalists@gmail.com

Applications close on 24th of March 2022.

The PAWED project is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and implemented by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC).

