Rwanda: Kagame, Chadian President Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations

President Paul Kagame on Friday hosted his Chadian counterpart General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, who is also the country's Chairman of the Transitional Military Council at Village Urugwiro.

The two leaders held bilateral discussions before witnessing the signing of a General Cooperation Agreement, according to Presidency.

The agreement is expected to support cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

President Deby itno, who is in Kigali for a two day visit, arrived on Friday afternoon.

"I am in Kigali, the verdant capital of the land of a thousand hills, Rwanda. This official visit is part of the strengthening of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kigali and N'Djamena."

President Deby also took time off to pay tribute to the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

"Tribute to the Rwandan people and President Kagame who knew how, on the framework of this genocide, to reconcile the sons and daughters of Rwanda, to build a lasting peace and to build a stable country," he noted.

Kigali Genocide Memorial is the resting place of over 250,000 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Human life is sacred. Never again, such an atrocity on our continent," he added.

President Kagame hosted dinner in honor of his visiting counterpart, to conclude the first day of the visit.

