Kenya: Ruto Appeals to Uhuru Kenyatta to Remain Neutral in August Polls

Gatundu — Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to remain neutral in the August General Election.

He said the President should allow Kenyans to make their democratic choice freely.

Speaking today in Gatundu, Kiambu County, where he held a series of Kenya Kwanza campaigns, Dr Ruto said he was confident he would emerge victorious.

"Even if he does not want to help me, he should step aside and let me compete with Mr Odinga," he said.

Party Leaders Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), Moses Kuria (Chama Cha Kazi), MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Patrick Wainaina (Thika), Alice Wahome (Kandara), John Wanjiku (Kiambaa), George Koimburi (Juja), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete), Jane Kihara (Naivasha) and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu accompanied him.

Dr Ruto said he was the best suited candidate to complete government projects that stalled after the Handshake.

The Deputy President promised to revive the Big Four Agenda that was designed to create jobs once he assumes office in August.

Mr Mudavadi said President Kenyatta's decision to support Mr Odinga was ill-guided, adding that he was not the best person for the job.

He said: "We do not have a problem with President Kenyatta, our only difference is his choice of Mr Odinga."

Mr Wetang'ula asked President Kenyatta to emulate former President Mwai Kibaki who opted to retire peacefully without attempting to influence the choice of his successor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prof Kindiki said Mt Kenya residents will not support President Kenyatta in his quest to install Mr Odinga as the country's leader.

On his part, Mr Kuria said they will reject Mr Odinga, arguing that they were better off with Dr Ruto.

Mr Koimburi said the people of Mt Kenya will not be forced to support a candidate they do not believe in.

He said: "We will not allow anyone to decide on our behalf. We make decisions for ourselves."

Ms Wahome and Mr Nyoro said President Kenyatta had lost direction saying Mt Kenya residents and Kenyans, in general, have embraced Dr Ruto's bottom-up economic agenda.

Mr Nyoro said: "We want a government that will help farmers and small business owners and sort the ailing economy for the sake of the poor."

Mr Rigathi said Mt Kenya leaders had rallied behind Dr Ruto because he has a superior development agenda compared to his competitor.

Mr Wamatangi said they will rally behind Dr Ruto because he has demonstrated he has the capacity to lead the country.