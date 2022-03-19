Nigeria: My First Child's Tuface's Fifth - Annie Idibia Goes Emotional

19 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sylvester Kwentua

Legendary musician, Tuface Idibia had other children with other women while dating Annie Macaulay, even though he met her first. This much was revealed by Annie, when she was featured as a part of the celebrities on the Young, Famous and African reality show.

Annie Idibia, who broke down in tears, also revealed that her first child was Tuface's 5th child even though she met him first before his other baby mamas.

Jarule, Tuface, Kuti, others to perform as Trophy holds 1st Int'l Stout Fest

"When you meet someone, and then you know them first, and then you wake up..two different people are having babies for him. And then he has five kids with other women... my first child is his fifth, and I met him before everybody..so you know what that is" Annie emotionally revealed.

Annie furthermore admitted that she had faced a lot of pains and hurt but had accepted that the good times were so much more, and she has forever with 2baba, for him to make up for the bad times. She believes that love is so much more than what people say it is.

In a show of solidarity, a lot of fans took to social media to console a visibly hurt Annie.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X