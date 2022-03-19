Rwanda: President General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno Visits Rwanda

press release

Kigali, Saturday — His Excellency General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, Chairman of the Transitional Military Council and President of the Republic of Chad paid a two-day state visit to Rwanda from Friday 18 March 2022.

On the first day of his visit, HE. Gen. Mahamat had a meeting with President Kagame and held bilateral talks with members of both delegations. The two Heads of State witnessed the signing of general Cooperation Agreement, supporting cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

HE. Gen. Mahamat later visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where he laid a wreath to pay respect to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

President Kagame hosted dinner in honour of H.E General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, Chairman of the Transitional Military Council and President of the Republic of Chad.