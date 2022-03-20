South Africa: ANC's Internal Renewal Campaign May Leave Ramaphosa Sitting Pretty

19 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Internal party moves are helping to strengthen the president's position.

The ANC's internal renewal campaign has helped strengthen President Cyril Ramaphosa's position a few months ahead of the party's national elective conference in December.

Billed at the last such gathering in 2017 as an effort to rid the party of corrupt leaders, Ramaphosa's detractors, such as suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, have described the renewal drive as a purge.

For Ramaphosa, however, it has grown into a legacy project.

At the party's birthday rally in Polokwane on 8 January this year, he announced that an ANC Renewal Commission would be set up "to provide sharper focus to the renewal and rebuilding of the movement". This commission will be tasked with developing a roadmap for the ANC towards its 120th anniversary in 2032.

It was to have been established by the end of January, but disagreements over those supposed to serve on it meant that the commission is only expected to be finalised by the national executive committee (NEC) at its meeting on 25 March.

The commission could also morph into a mechanism that would see Ramaphosa's position in the party strengthened. Although most in the party acknowledge that Ramaphosa is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X