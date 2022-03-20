Egypt: Sisi Urges Acquiring Tech Capabilities to Serve Construction, Infrastructure Needs

19 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 19/03/2022 followed up the progress made in the projects undertaken by the Armed Forces Engineering Authority (AFEA) nationwide.

Sisi instructed the bodies concerned to work for acquiring the capabilities necessary for strengthening the local technological industry to serve the needs of the construction and infrastructure sectors, in cooperation with members of the business community in various development areas, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

This will have a direct positive effect on project completion rates, the ongoing comprehensive development efforts, and import rationalization, the president pointed out.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X