Egypt: Sisi Urges Acquiring Tech Capabilities to Serve Construction, Infrastructure Needs

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 19/03/2022 followed up the progress made in the projects undertaken by the Armed Forces Engineering Authority (AFEA) nationwide.

Sisi instructed the bodies concerned to work for acquiring the capabilities necessary for strengthening the local technological industry to serve the needs of the construction and infrastructure sectors, in cooperation with members of the business community in various development areas, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

This will have a direct positive effect on project completion rates, the ongoing comprehensive development efforts, and import rationalization, the president pointed out.