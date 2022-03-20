Egypt: Five Archaeological Tombs Unearthed in Saqqara

Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) Mostafa Waziri on Saturday 19/03/2022 announced that five archaeological tombs have been unearthed in the area of Saqqara Necropolis.

In a press conference, held to announce the new archaeological discovery, Waziri said this important discovery was made by the Egyptian mission working in the area near Giza's Saqqara.

The five tombs are dating back to the Old Kingdom and First Intermediate Period, containing many burials and archaeological findings, he added.

Meanwhile, Director of the Saqqara Antiquities Area Mohammad Youssef said these tombs are important as they are close to the royal tombs, indicating that they are belonging to Pharaohs who had had close relationship with the King.

Medals and orders awarded by the King were found inside the tombs, he added.

The Egyptian mission continues excavations in the site to discover further secrets, he noted.