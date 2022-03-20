Nigeria: 2Baba, Annie Marital Vows, Pero Adeniyi's Post, Other Entertainment Stories

Afro-pop star, Innocent '2baba' Idibia and his actress wife, Annie, have renewed their marital vows to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

Mrs Idibia broke the news of their vow renewal on Instagram when she shared photos from the intimate ceremony on social media.

'Young, Famous & African', a reality show that follows the lives of Johannesburg's wealthy young stars, included clips of the ceremony in one of its episodes. The power couple is part of the show's cast.

The couple had an elaborate wedding in Lagos in March 2012 and an elaborate one in Dubai the following year. They have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

Annie Idibia bemoans fate as her 1st child is 2baba's fifth child

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has bemoaned fate as her first child turns out to be her husband's fifth child.

She broke down in tears and recounted how hurt she felt when she realised that 2Baba had children with two other women when he dated her first during an episode of the 'Young, Famous & African', a reality show.

In a viral clip from the show, which emerged on Friday, the actress said she was subjected to humiliation

and embarrassment and constantly questioned how 2baba made the same mistake twice.

"When you meet someone, then you know them first, and then you wake up to different people are having babies for him, and then he has five different kids with other women, my first child is his fifth, and I met him before everybody," she said in the video.

The actress revealed this in a chat with her co-stars on the reality show.

She said it was more painful because he met her husband before the other women who bore him kids.

Pero Adeniyi responds

Although, Ms Pero Adeniy, Tuface U.S based baby mama, shortly reacted to Annie's video. The mother of three posted a video of herself and her children in an elevator on her Instagram page.

Pero wrote: "Me I get Sense, I get GOD, I come 1st, I don boss, Plenty talk, Plenty noise, Aye ole f'eni to way. Eni t'omo way, sheb'oun l'omo Barnabas?

Incredible! Unbeatable! Palatable! Unshakable! Unsinkable... "

Tuface fathered three children with Ms Adeniyi, while Sumbo Ajaba and Annie bore two children.

"Nigerian politicians are good actors" - Kate Henshaw.

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has slammed government-affiliated persons and prominent Nigerians who she suggested feign fainting, describing them as actors.

The actress made this statement after the wife of Abba Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP), fainted at the federal high court in Abuja on Monday.

Ms Henshaw said the "acting" was so good that she fears they might as well take the job from the actors.

"All these actors fainting upandan want to collect work from our hand o," she wrote via her Twitter handle on Monday.

In another tweet, the film star slamming the recent actions of government officials added: "They faint They off-mic They are bedridden but not when they are stealing."

Mr Kyari was, on March 7, arraigned alongside Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu, who are members of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The NDLEA had accused the defendants of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

"What happened between my husband and Mercy Aigbe non of my business" - Gentry's new wife

Busayo Gentry, the wife of actress Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, has said that whatever had happened between the actress and her husband is none of her business.

The new mother made this known on social media while berating a critic for saying her husband is still in love with Mercy.

@talk2jluv wrote: "Your husband is still in love with Mercy. That is why he is in pain. if not marrying you is enough for him to rest on Mercy's case... But every topic about mercy he must treat it. So mercy doesn't even give a fuck about him."

Responding, Busayo said whatever happens between her husband and Mercy Aigbe is none of her business because that was a family before hers, and they never existed to her.

The businesswoman added that she is channelling her energy on good things; besides, she's still more obsessed with her new baby than what is happening with another person's life.

"Whatever happens between them, then and now is non of my business, that was a family before mine, and they never existed to me, I channel my energy on profitable things beside am still obsessed with my new human than watch what's happening with another life irrespective of whoever the person is peace," she wrote.

Mr Gentry's marriage to Mercy crashed in 2017 over infidelity and domestic violence allegations.

He married Busayo in September 2021, and the couple welcomed their first child in February.

"I spent N1.4m on diesel", - Paul Okoye cried out.

Nigerian Singer Paul Okoye popularly known as Rudeboy, one of the PSquare brothers, has revealed that he spent N1.4 million on diesel following the spike in price of petroleum products.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old cried out in an Instagram story, describing diesel as the "new luxury."

The P-Square member wrote, "Ordinary house I'm spending 1.4m Naira for diesel (Generator and diesel) The new luxury."

Media personality Toke Makinwa also took to Twitter to lament diesel prices.

"800 naira per litre of diesel, my gen has been on since yesterday morning, Nigeria... ... .which way to go o?" she tweeted.

Olu Jacob was conferred with a lifetime award.

Veteran actor Olu Jacobs has been awarded a lifetime achievement award at the 2022 IREP Film Festival.

His wife, actress Joke Silva, who received the award with their son on his behalf, posted a photo of them on stage with the award.

Other celebrities like Hilda Dokubo, Ego Boyo, Bimbo Akintola, Shaffy Bello, Beverly Naya, Andrea Chikachukwu, Broda Shaggi, and others congratulated the veteran in the comment section of the post.

In November 2021, Olu Jacobs received another lifetime achievement recognition at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

2face donates music studio to OAU

2baba donated a music studio to the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Osun State.

The father-of-seven was present at the inauguration of the studio, which took place on Tuesday.

Photos and videos of the ceremony were shared on his Instagram page. The singer added that he would be building another studio at Benue State University.

"Some time ago, I was honoured by the Great OAU as I was inducted into the school of music as A Fellow Of The School of music. Today I just commissioned the multimillion # studio I built for the music department in OAU Ile-Ife. Up next is Benue State University," he wrote.

The institution's vice-chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, appreciated the singer in his welcome address.

Thanks to the singer, Mr Ogunbodede revealed that OAU now has the best recording studio in any Nigerian university.

Tim Godfrey reveals fiancee's identity.

Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey who announced his engagement on February 16, has finally revealed his fiancée's identity.

The 42-year-old singer shared photos of himself and his wife-to-be, identified as Erica, on his Instagram on Thursday.

During the engagement announcement last month, the father-of-one shared pictures of the engagement party where he concealed the face and identity of the woman.

He wrote: "Meeting you changed my life. Meeting you brought lasting smiles. But, most importantly, meeting you was and is my GREATEST REWARD from GOD. Thank you for saying YES.

"I can't imagine how I have lived without you all my life... but guess what? I would have Waited forever till we cross-part. But thank God, this blissful and Heaven-made Journey has started. After giving my life to Christ. Sharing life with you is the best thing that has happened to me.

"No measure of time with you will be enough, But let's start with forever. "EKJ" You are my STILL WATERS. I love you."

In his latest post, Mr Godfrey tagged her Instagram handle and shared photos of them in matching outfits.

"You delivered me from satanic manipulation" - Chacha Eke hails husband.

On his birthday, Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani has showered encomiums on her husband, Austin Faani.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the movie star shared family photos alongside a lengthy note in which she appreciated the movie producer for everything he had done for her.

Mrs Eke also thanked God for bringing them together, adding that her husband is the tool God used to "release her from satanic manipulations and damnation".

The film star appreciated Mr Faani for the chance he gave her in his directorial debut, which she said brought her to the limelight.

"God is love. He loves me so much he gifted me Austin Faani. Tino, you are a gift that keeps giving. You have given me so much in such a short time. In our 13 years of friendship, you've taught me resilience. You've taught me essence in our nine years of marriage," she wrote.

"My big break from Nollywood came from you taking a chance on me in your directorial debut. I craved severely for a "challenging character in a lead role, and you made that happen... and we weren't even lovers then.

"It's who you are to your friends in general. You make dreams come through. I'm a sucker for intelligent conversations. Your uncommon wisdom was and still is the quality that keeps me glued to you."

"I am ahead of Dbanj Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide" - Blackface boasts

Music artiste Blackface claimed he is ahead of his colleagues D'banj, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, and others.

The former Plantashun Boiz star bragged in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The singer posted his colleagues' photos saying he is more deserving of the Greatest of All Times (GOAT) status because he is ahead of them.

"I'm ahead of the period," he wrote.

Explaining why he made a claim, Blackface said: "I brought out more artists than most. I made more records than many. I am better than them all on stage. The songs I write are not on the same level with lots. Let's be honest. I am still ahead of the game," he said.