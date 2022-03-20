Kenya: Youth Tipped to Take Up Government Economic Programmes to Curb Unemployment

Kisii — Youth in Nyamira have been challenged to seize government economic tailored programmes, to solve the issue of unemployment.

Government spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna, while engaging Nyamira youth on leadership and governance issues noted that the government has rolled out specially designed empowerment programmes to enable them earn a decent living.

"The era where blue collar jobs were readily available is non-existent because our populations has increased. Many learned people and youth need to tap into other platforms which the government has put in place to enable them earn good money and live even better than those with blue collar jobs whose earning is restricted," the spokesperson said.

According to Oguna, the youth should be willing to work in registered groups and take advantage of the youth fund kitty, where they can take interest free loans to enable them start small scale businesses of interest that can earn them a living, at the same time, sustain their dependents.

He further asked the youth to apply for the Kenya Youth Employment Opportunities Project (KYEOP), a fully funded programme by government which trains youth on various technical skills and knowledge and gives them financial support to use the acquired skill in starting up the businesses across the country for them to be economically independent.

Graduates who have not secured any employment were advised to visit the Public Service Commission portal and apply for the one year paid internship opportunities dubbed Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP).

"We have Ajira digital Centre hubs in each constituency where you can access computers and use free internet connections to earn money from online jobs. All you are required to do is register with the Ajira Digital platform, get trained for free, thereafter you start working from your comfort zone or from the hub centers," Mr. Oguna revealed.

The National Youth Council CEO, Roy Sasaka highlighted that the youth are the critical component in the growth of the country's economy and should therefore seize every single opportunity that comes their way to enable them make money.

"Take advantage of self-empowerment platform opportunities offered by the government at the same time be active in taking up leadership positions because not long from now you will be the ones implementing policies projected by current leaders to maintain our country's steady economic growth," the CEO commented.

The Youth Enterprise Fund chairperson Nyamira County Moses Mainye, asked the youth to apply for loans both at individual and group levels to get capital of implementing their business dreams, and the same time boost their various business activities that they are engaged in at the moment as the future is promising.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To date we have disbursed Sh10.2 million to individual youth and group applicants courtesy of the youth fund kitty. We readily triple the amount upon completion of payment of the initial loan because then you would have proved to be credit worthy," Mainye confirmed.

He explained that the prequalification requirements by an individual youth or group of youth before accessing the loans are simple security mechanisms of ensuring that the money borrowed is returned for other applicants to equally benefit because it is a revolving fund.

Nyamira County Executive Committee (CEC) member for gender Grace Nyamongo applauded the National Youth Council for their efforts to empower the youth and assured of total commitment in supporting the youth to be economically empowered.

The youth were asked to be ambassadors of peace at the grassroots levels during the electioneering period, make sober decisions and turn up to elect dependable leaders into office to be assured of a stable country.