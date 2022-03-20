Zimbabwe: Zim-Linked Liverpool Starlet Mabaya Named in England Under-18 Squad

20 March 2022
ENGLAND-born Zimbabwean rising star Isaac Mabaya has received a call-up to the England national Under-18 team.

The 17-year-old Liverpool Academy versatile player, who can play right back or in midfield was named in the England Under-18 squad which is set to play Sweden and Denmark on March 25 and 28 respectively in Marabella, Spain.

This is his first time Mabaya has received a national call-up to the England Under-18 squad but he has featured for the Young Lions in the Under-15 and Under-16 age group categories. Although he has represented England in youth football Mabaya is still eligible to switch allegiance to Zimbabwe in the future.

The Zimbabwean is one of the four Liverpool Under-18 players named in the squad together with striker Oakley Cannonier and centre-backs Lee Jonas and Terence Miles.

Mabaya was born in Preston, England to Zimbabwean parents.

He has risen through the ranks at the club since joining the Liverpool Academy at the age of six.

The youngster signed his first professional contract with Liverpool in September last year before earning his maiden callup to the first team squad four months later.

Mabaya was included in Jurgen Klopp's matchday squad for the FA Cup third round encounter against Shrewsbury Town in January.

