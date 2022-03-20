Zimbabwe: Corruption Riddled Mnangagwa Gvt Dodges Auditor General for Five Years

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, dogged by numerous reports of corruption, has failed to supply financial reports to auditor general Mildred Chiri since 2018, it has emerged.

This was revealed by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Accounts Committee in its report submitted in the National Assembly Thursday.

The committee said this has resulted in Chiri failing to submit her annual audit reports on time.

"For the past five years from 2018 going backwards, the AG has been meeting her statutory deadline. This has enabled PAC to examine and compile reports with recommendations aimed at addressing the anomalies raised," PAC chairperson Brian Dube said.

"The 2019 Auditor-General's Reports were however tabled in the national assembly on June 18, 2021, almost a year after the prescribed timeframe. The 2020 reports have not been completed and their tabling will also be belated since the expected time for completion of their preparation is the second week of December 2021. The effect of the late preparation and tabling has the effect of rendering the examination of reports an academic exercise as the effects of the malpractices will not be addressed in good time," Dube said.

"Since the beginning of the second republic, the auditor general has failed to submit her reports to the on time, which is June 30 annually. The 2019 reports were summitted on June 18 in 2021 and 2020 reports were submitted the second week of December 2021 as she stated the challenges that contributed to the late submissions of the report."