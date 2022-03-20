Namibia: Former Miss Namibia Ties Knot

Miss Namibia 2016, model and teacher Lizelle Nel (née Esterhuizen) recently tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, financial planner Freddie Nel.

Nel on Saturday spoke to The Namibian, having just arrived back from honeymoon in the Zambezi region.

The wedding was held at Midgard Country Estate on 5 March.

"We had a weekend wedding with our closest friends and family. The whole weekend was magical and definitely a highlight in my life.

"My wedding was everything a small girl could have imagined her perfect day would look like," she said.

The bride's dress was from the South African Didi Couture, while the groom wore a navy blue Bugatti suit from Pfohls Mens' Outfitters in Windhoek.

Make-up was done by Pout-it-out Make-up and hair by Salon Louise.

Nel said they're not planning on starting a family yet.

"I am still settling in before the duties as wife begin. Thus far the married life has treated me well, and I look forward to what the future holds.

"For now we want to travel and see our beautiful country. I strongly believe that although women are married they can still pursue their lives and run after what they want.

"I am looking forward to attempting life as a married women, and I have a few big things in the pipeline," she said.

The couple met in 2019 and got engaged in August 2021.

"Freddie proposed in the Etosha National Park during a long weekend. It was magical, with a herd of about 60 elephants in the background when he asked me to be his wife.

"Freddie is the love of my life and definitely the one I want to walk life's path with. He is a gentle giant with the best heart who always wants to care for and support the people he cares about," she said.