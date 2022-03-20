Nigeria: Southern Governors Congratulate Soludo, Say He'll Drive Forum's Economic Agenda

The Southern Governors' Forum (SGF) has described the new Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, as a "great asset".

In a statement yesterday, Ondo State Governor and Chairman of SGF, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, said Soludo would further help drive the forum's agenda, most especially on the economic well being of our dear people.

SGF's chairman urged Soludo to prepare for the task ahead, saying the security and economic difficulties facing the southern region and the country as a whole require coordinated efforts and unwavering dedication.

"We rejoice with our brother, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and we welcome him to the Southern Governors' Forum," he said.

"We are confident of his track records and his ability to provide the right leadership for the people of Anambra State.

"We look forward to his viable and rich contributions to the development of Southern Nigeria because his vast experience spanning the economy and human capital management is a great asset to behold.

"We are particularly enamoured by Governor Soludo's palpable passion for home-grown economic growth through effective mobilisation of resources for development.

"For us in the SGF, a fresh and resourceful addition has berthed for the upholding of our ideals and common course.

"We are confident that owing to his background, Prof. Soludo will expend time and resources to justify the trust of the people of the state who freely gave him the mandate to lead them at this critical time.

"As a consummate economist, we look forward to drawing from his vast experience in finding a way out of the lingering socio-economic challenges that have pervaded the national space."