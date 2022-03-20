Kenya: Grita Muthoni Becomes First Woman to Declare Interest in the Presidency in August Polls

Nairobi Kenya — Businesswoman Grita Muthoni has declared intesret in the presidency in the August elections, becoming the female aspirant to formally declare her interest in the male-dominated race.

Grita, who will be vying on a Ford-Asili ticket says she is seeking to bring a paradigm shift encompassing women and youth away from the traditional norm of leaders.

"This is your nation. You're not refugees, it is your nation you're free and you should make decisions which will touch your children until fifty years to come," she said in Nairobi Sunday when she launched her bid.

So far, only men are in the race namely Raila Odinga under the Azimio La Umoja initiative, Deputy President William Ruto who is vying on a Kenya Kwanza alliance ticket, Mwangi Wa Iria, George Wajackoyah among others.

"What you do today will affect your great-grandchildren. Please wake up because it is not business as usual when the time comes for you to be delivered, it could be the most unlikely candidate," Grita told Kenyans.

She said her main objective is to create a conducive environment for local businesses to thrive while at the same time attracting international investors.

"Ask yourself what you want, a name or leaders with character or a politician who will tell you this today and tomorrow he is not there, wake up!" she said.

The business lady now joins the crowded field which includes Deputy President William Ruto, Azimio La Umoja's Raila Odinga, House Speaker Justin Muturi among others.