Nigeria: President Buhari Condemns Violence in South-East

20 March 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday, strongly condemned as "deeply distressing" the destruction in Imo State, of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Professor George Obiozor, the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, and a leading voice of moderation in the affairs of the country.

The President, who strongly condemned the violence in the subregion, urged everyone to maintain peace, adding that the law and order situation in the entire South-East is being reviewed.

While this is being done, President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, called on the people of Imo State in particular and the subregion in general, to maintain peace as the police and other agencies were working to ensure that normalcy is restored at the earliest.

He extended his sympathies to the police authorities over the losses of men and materials, and to Professor Obiozor, who he urged to maintain his commitment to the peace and oneness of the Federation against the odds.

