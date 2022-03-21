Rwanda: Niyibizi Set for World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai

21 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

National Paralympic Committee (NPC) athlete Emmanuel Niyibizi will take part in this year's World Para Athletics Grand Prix which runs from 21-24 March.

Niyibizi Emmanuel, alongside his coach Eric Karasira, left the country last week on Thursday to prepare for the tournament.

More than 600 Para athletes from 63 countries will take part in the four-day competition.

Born on January 15 1999 in Musanze District, Niyibizi is an only child.

He attended Gahondogo primary school and later joined Cyabagarura secondary school and is now set to sit for his Ordinary level examinations this year.

It was in 2008 that the soft-spoken Niyibizi lost his arm, after falling from an avocado tree. During the fall, his arm was badly injured.

