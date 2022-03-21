Rwanda: Ferwafa to Organise U-17 Football Tournament

The national football federation (Ferwafa) is set to organise an U-17 football tournament for both girls and boys. The tourney is expected to start on April 2.

Henry Muhire, the Secretary-General of Ferwafa said the tournament will be used as a launch pad to start under age national teams as part of a broader campaign to encourage more children to play football, which would, in the long run, benefit the country.

"We are trying to look for potential from every corner of the country. We will continue to organize more competitions for youth which will help us to prepare more players for the future and we will continue to look for more young talented players around the country, especially in school tournaments," He said

In 2011, the national U-17 team reached the final of the Africa U-17 Championships and later participated in the U-17 world Championship in Mexico.

In 2009, Rwanda hosted the U-20 Africa Championships but the team was eliminated in the group stages.