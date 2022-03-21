Nigeria: FCT VIO to Destroy 1,500 Impounded Motorcycles

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that the administration was set to destroy 1,500 motorcycles impounded by the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) otherwise known as Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) from riders who violated traffic rules and regulations in the nation's capital.

Director of DRTS, Abdulateef Bello, made this known when he paid an on-the-spot visit to the DRTS Taskforce office in Wuye to acquaint himself with the activities of the team.

"Like we did the last time, these motorcycles have been impounded and awaiting crushing exercise, they are motorcycles that were arrested, contravening the law and regulations, driving against the traffic within the Federal Capital City (FCC)

"Right now we have over one thousand two hundred waiting to be crushed. As much as the exercise is ongoing, we are calculating by our estimation when we have one thousand five hundred motorcycles, then we begin another second round of the crushing.

"These motorcycles were impounded within three to four months, we did the last exercise around November and December, then we started assembling the newly impounded motorcycles," he said.

Bello, however, said that government will not rest on its oars until the nation's capital was free from Okada, which constitutes a nuisance and security threat.

He warned Okada riders to obey the rules and the restraining order not to ply the FCT routes, adding that, "They should stay within the confined areas such as estates and market places, not to approach the highways. So, all those that contravened the law will face this particular punishment of having their bikes crushed."

Speaking on what they will use the crushed Okada for, the DRTs boss said it will be given to auctioneers who have use for the parts, which can be converted into other economic use that will, in turn, help to eliminate poverty in away and also boost revenue generation in FCT.