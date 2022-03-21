Egypt Qualified to Become Regional Hub for Entrepreneurship, Says Minister

Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashat has affirmed that Egypt is qualified to become a regional hub for entrepreneurship in the Middle East and North Africa.

During the graduation of 19 entrepreneurs from the second batch of the Orange Corners Upper Egypt Entrepreneurship Program on Sunday, Mashat said the ceremony is one of the fruits of development cooperation programs implemented by the government in cooperation with multilateral and bilateral development partners.

Such development programs will open the way for entrepreneurs and innovators to develop their businesses and effectively contribute to economic development, the minister said.

She noted that the partnership programs with development partners will also allow the private sector and financial institutions to support the environment of entrepreneurship and innovation.

For his part, Ambassador of the Netherlands in Cairo Han-Maurits Schaapveld underscored the value of the partnership his country shares with Egypt to support young Egyptian entrepreneurs.

"The Netherlands encourages ambitious and sustainable cooperation and aims to find win-win solutions for all globally. The young Egyptian entrepreneurs have proven to be risk-taking, daring to make change and often with limited resources. Orange Corners Egypt aims to help young entrepreneurs to develop not only their ideas but also their personal skills," he said.