Egypt: Oil Ministry Says 3D Seismic Surveys in Red Sea to End Soon

20 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tareq el Molla on Sunday revealed that three-dimensional seismic surveys conducted in the Red Sea on an area of 6,700 square kilometers would end soon.

The surveys' completion would pave the way for carrying out future oil and gas exploration activities in the area, Molla said.

The petroleum minister's remarks came during his inauguration of the second edition of a workshop entitled "Future of Oil and Gas Exploration in the Red Sea" that was organized by the South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Company (Ganope) in the Red Sea resort city of Hurghada.

Molla explained that the State pays great attention to prospecting for oil and gas in the Red Sea area.

He went on to say that exploration activities in the Red Sea grew in the past few years, citing the signing of three agreements with the companies of Chevron, Shell and Mubadala Petroleum to search for gas and oil in this area.

