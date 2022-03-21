Egypt, Zambia Discuss Boosting Cooperation in Scientific, Health Fields

Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on Sunday discussed at a meeting with Zambian Ambassador in Cairo Topply M Lubaya means of boosting cooperation in scientific, research and health fields.

The two sides probed how to benefit from Egypt's experience in upgrading the health sector, especially with regard to the management of hospitals and healthcare centers, as well as providing all forms of healthcare and medicines to citizens from all age groups, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The pair also explored the possibility of training Zambian physicians and technicians in the specializations of oncology, neurology and neurosurgery at the Health Ministry's institutes and hospitals.

They also touched on the possibility of setting a plan to receive critically-ill patients from Zambia and offering all aspects of medical care to them, said Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar.

The spokesman added that the minister and the ambassador asserted the importance of cementing cooperation in medical tourism and transferring Egypt's successful experience in implementing the universal health insurance system, as well as public health initiatives.