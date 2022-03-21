Egypt: Transport Minister - Egypt Developed Integrated Strategy for Blue Economy

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir said that Egypt developed an integrated strategy for the national blue economy.

He added that the world seeks to build the sustainable blue economy, which aims to optimize the use of marine resources, while preserving marine wealth.

Wazir made the comments during a speech that he delivered at the opening of the 11th International Maritime Transport and Logistics Conference "Marlog 11".

The three-day event is organized by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport and attended by a group of experts and specialists in the maritime transport industry.

The transport minister explained that the conference provides an ideal opportunity for exchanging experience and getting acquainted with the latest updates in the maritime transport industry.

He noted that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's participation in the One Ocean Summit in the French city of Brest is clear evidence for the State's keenness to maintain the marine wealth in the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea.

Wazir stated that the national blue economy strategy finalized at the end of 2021 is aimed at sustainably upgrading the sectors of maritime fishing, aquaculture, maritime transport, marine tourism and marine mining.