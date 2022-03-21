Zimbabwe: Whizzkid Develops App to Help O-Level Zimsec Pupils

TODAY'S youths have come to realise that the education system, and job market is in the process of changing and will be completely different in the future.

This has resulted in most of them practicing AI and coding to improve the education system as the world transforms.

Twenty-two- year old Takudzwa Nhongo is a programmer who recently launched a mobile application called Kytte that is available on Google Play Store.

In an interview with The Herald, Youth Interactive , Takudzwa said it was his dream come true to have an application that can assist the youths.

"The app delivers bite size lessons which are accompanied by assessment questions.

"The app is also capable of marking answers to multiple choice questions and structured questions," said Takudzwa.

This mobile application uses the data and information collected on the way one responds to questions to assess his or her competence and personalize the learning experience according to the unique strengths and weaknesses of each and every learner.

Takudzwa completed his O level at Gokomere High School where he attained 16 As and 2Bs in 2017 and then completed his A levels in 2019. He then took two gap years to focus on developing the mobile app.

"I started practicing programming at the age of 14 because building programs that solve problems from scratch has always been my bigger passion and I went for it," he said.

Takudzwa will proceed with tertiary education in November this year at the University of Lethbridge in Canada.

"Kytte was born out of the realisation that almost 7 out of 10 students fail to make it each year at ZIMSEC O level examinations.

"The mobile app seeks to solve this problem by delivering a learning experience tailored to the unique needs of each and every learner so that they understand much better in their studies," Takudzwa added.

The response to the launch of the app has been quite overwhelming with a record of 1750 app downloads in 4 days' time!

Kytte so far has six O level subjects which are Biology, Combined Science, Heritage Studies, Computer Science, Commerce and Economics.

Each subject costs $499 per month and there is also an all-in-one subscription that allows the student to have access to all subjects per month.

"The app is also user friendly in that it doesn't require one to have internet after registration to have access to the subjects' reading material and exercises, which is an advantage judging by the data price hikes in Zimbabwe,"

One of the challenges Takudzwa has faced whilst working on the app is finding content writers which is one of the reasons why there is only six subjects on the platform so far.

The young technocrat seeks diverse people who will be able to write study content for other subjects so that the application includes all Ordinary Level subjects.

Digital learning has proved dominance since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and has, since then, been the way of learning that has been adapted by many countries, Zimbabwe included.