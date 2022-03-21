Egypt: Govt Plans to Increase Oil, Gas Production to Contain Global Challenges - Minister

19 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Petroleum Tarek el Molla said Saturday 19/03/2022 that the government should expedite its plans to increase oil and gas production to contain the global challenges and its implications on the markets as oil prices exceeded 100 dollars per barrel.

El Molla directed to overcome any challenges that could impede increasing oil and gas production, especially in the Western Desert fields.

During his inspection of some oil fields in the Western Desert, the minister stressed the importance of pumping more investments in the oil sector, expediting the development of the discovered fields and increasing the production amid hiking oil prices.

